Lakewood Police Department wants to hear from you

Below, please find a letter from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro, requesting resident participation in an anonymous, online survey that will help us take the pulse of the community and its perception of the Lakewood Police Department.

Dear Lakewood resident,

I am writing to ask that you help our department by please taking a short online survey that will share with us the community’s perception of the Lakewood Police Department and ultimately allow us to better serve you.

The Police Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving policing, is conducting this nationwide project known as the National Law Enforcement Applied Research and Data Platform project. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice.

The focus is to provide law enforcement agencies across the country with the opportunity to compare their services, officers’ perceptions and programs with those of other agencies.

Because we are committed to ensuring our department meets the needs of the community, we chose to join the project.

The survey takes 15 minutes or less to complete. You will not be asked for your name or other identifying information. You can find the survey here.

Responses are confidential and go directly to the foundation, not the police department. Once the survey is closed the Police Foundation will provide a summary of results to the department. Individual residents will not be identified.

The Police Foundation is an independent organization that regularly conducts these national surveys. The Lakewood Police Department plans to work with the foundation to conduct additional surveys in a number of areas in the future with the intent that the information gleaned from the surveys will help us improve our policies, procedures, and training and operations.

Thank you in advance for taking the time to complete the survey and participate in this important research project. I look forward to sharing the results of the surveys with you.

Sincerely,

Mike Zaro