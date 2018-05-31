JBLM – Lewis Main, Liberty Gate to undergo four month construction project

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. –The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Main Gate, also known as the Liberty Gate, off of Interstate-5, exit 120 will be under construction for four months June 1 – Sept. 30. During construction inbound traffic will be limited to two lanes and there will be no outbound traffic.

Construction will repair failing pavement, improve lane alignment, improve the visitor center parking area, and improve the appearance of both the access control point and the historic Camp Lewis Gate.

Commuters who usually use the Lewis Main Liberty Gate to enter the base are encouraged to use a different gate during the construction period.

JBLM commuters and visitors departing Lewis Main will need to select an alternate gate to depart the installation during the construction.

Visitors can still get a pass at the JBLM Lewis Main Visitor Center during the construction project; however, parking and access will be limited. Visitors can get a pass at the JBLM McChord Field Main Gate Visitors Center off of Interstate-5 exit 125 and then take the Unity Bridge to Lewis Main.

Washington State Department of Transportation has posted messages on electronic reader boards to remind drivers of the gate construction.