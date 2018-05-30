Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

Come join the DuPont Museum staff and Historical Society members for a staff led walking tour of Historic Village in DuPont, WA. Historic DuPont was a Company Town from 1909 to 1951 while the DuPont Company from Wilmington Delaware had their Powder works plant here making dynamite and black powder. The powder works plant was located on the current Home Course golf course with the employees and their families living in homes provided by the DuPont Company in what is now Historic DuPont. Most of the homes were built between 1909 and 1914. The Presbyterian Church was built and held its first service in March 1917.

In 1951 DuPont was incorporated, employees could buy their homes from the DuPont Company, and outside people started moving into DuPont. The Powder Works plant closed in 1976 and property was sold to the Weyerhaeuser Company who decided to build Northwest Landing, a planned community. The population of DuPont has grown from 601 people in 1976 to approximately 9500 people today.

Saturday, June 9, 2018, Walk Historic DuPont Village. Please register at the DuPont Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA. The walk will begin at 10:00 a.m from the DuPont Museum. Walk is free and open to all ages. You will be walking on City sidewalks, for approximately two miles. Museum staff person Jerry Williams will be your tour guide.

For more information, please call the DuPont Museum at 253-964-2399 Wednesday through Friday 10:00 to 4:00 or Saturday and Sunday 1:00 to 4:00.