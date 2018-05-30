Together we’ll improve 2,802 miles of trail on National Trails Day

Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

Each year people all across the country set out on trails in celebration of American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day®. This year, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the National Trail System, American Hiking Society has set a goal to improve 2,802 miles of trail—the distance across the US—on June 2nd for National Trails Day®.

In joining the effort on National Trails Day®, the City of DuPont will rally together at City Hall on Saturday, June 2 at 9:00 AM to celebrate.

Together we’ll improve our trails. For $5 you can participate in the SequaliShoot Photo Contest with Kate Lynch, Trail Mix stations, and goodie bags! We encourage you to take the National Trails Day® pledge and join us as we hit the trail and leave it better than we found it during #NationalTrailsDay. To learn more visit: AmericanHiking.org/National-Trails-Day or www.facebook.com/events/623588147980457/

Info Sheet:

Event Poster: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2363

Sequalishoot: www.dupontwaphoto.com/

1700 Civic Dr, DuPont, WA, 98327

Starts at 9:00 AM

For additional information, contact Erin Gowenlock at (253)-312-3273 or egowenlock@dupontwa.gov.