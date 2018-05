All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. in the Tacoma Community College Building 2 Theater and are free and open to the public. Donations accepted.

May 31: TCC Choirs

Dr. Anne Lyman conducts the TCC Choirs in a spring program called “The Caged Bird Sings.”

June 1: Symphonic Band

Dr. John Falskow conducts the TCC Symphonic Band in “Music from the Pacific Rim.”

June 8: Jazz Band Concert

Celebrate the end of Spring Quarter with the TCC Jazz Band!