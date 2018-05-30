Steilacoom Historical Schools Celebrate 2018 Retirees

At the May 23, 2018 meeting of the Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors, five certificated staff members were recognized for their dedication and service to the students, staff and community as they retire from the district.

Retiring from Cherrydale Primary School are both Linda Taggart-Ross and Janet Bettinger. Linda’s nearly 39 year career as a Speech-Language Pathologist has all been in the district. Janet retired after a 36 year career, of which over 25 were at Cherrydale Primary. Danita Ross also taught at Cherrydale Primary and is retiring after nearly 31 years, all in the district. She has most recently taught at Chloe Clark Elementary School in DuPont.

Saltar’s Point Elementary teacher Rene Boaglio retires after 12 years in the district and a nearly 37 year teaching career. Eric Miller, who has taught at both Steilacoom High and Pioneer Middle School is retiring after 33 and a half years teaching; 19 in Steilacoom Historical School District. Mr. Miller has also spent time coaching student athletes.

“Our retirees will be missed. We appreciate their commitment to the students and staff of the District.” states Superintendent Kathi Weight.