Submitted by Troop 45261

Troop 45261 partnered with the Humane Society to educate the community and spread the word on a new program called Trapped, Nurtured, and Released (TNR). We wanted to tell everyone about ways they could help the cats they might see wandering around in their neighborhood. These felines are known as Community cats.

The population of community cats is on the rise because they aren’t getting neutered. One single cat can have ” 1-8 kittens per litter and 2-3 litters per year: That has many as 420,000 kittens in 7 years” –The Humane Society. Community cats can spread diseases and illness to humans and other animals.

Living with Community cats

Community cats tend to avoid humans; most residents live harmoniously with these elusive felines. However, if you want to keep one of these cats off your lawn here are some tips you can use:

Remove items that might attract these cats like pet food or water. Secure garbage cans with tight lids.

Push chopsticks or 10-inch plant stakes into flowerbeds every 8 inches.

Sprinkle orange and lemon peels, pipe tobacco, and coffee grounds on your garden or spray the area with citronella, eucalyptus, or lemongrass oil.

Resources

The humane society website is a helpful place to read about our local TNR program. It’s also a good place for cats to go for their needs.

2608 Center Street, Tacoma

thehumanesociety.org

Here are some other local and national resources to learn more about the TNR program.

The Northwest Spay & Neuter Center.

6401 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

www.nwspayneuter.or

Pasado’s Safe Haven

www.pasadosafehaven.org

National

Alley Cat Allies

www.alleycat.org

Neighborhood Cats

www.neighborhoodcats.org

Troop45261 would like to thank you for taking the time to read this article. We also want to thank everyone who supported not only our troop but the Girl Scout organization during out cookie season by buying and donating cookies. Without your support, we would not be able to bring you this article, help the human society, and pay for many of our activities.