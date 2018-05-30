Community Choir Opportunity

Submitted by Lakewood Presbyterian Church

Lakewood Presbyterian Church hosting a community choir for those who love to sing with others. The community choir, which will be led by Michael Clark, invites all people, thirteen years old and older, of all abilities to come and sing and make new friends. No musical background necessary.

The church will be providing childcare for those who may need such support in order to make it.

The initial gathering is June 6th at 7:00 p.m. at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 8601 104th St. SW in Lakewood.