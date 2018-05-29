University Place to host popular Duck Daze parade on June 2

The City of University Place will host one of the South Sound’s most popular family events on Saturday, June 2 when the 18th Annual Duck Daze festivities invade the heart of the city. A parade featuring fancy cars and silly floats, marching bands, mascots and more will kick off at 10 a.m. at the corner of 27th Street and Bridgeport Way and proceed south to 37th Street. The public is welcome to line the parade route and catch goodies that are tossed by the parade participants.

Amid a sea of duck hats and other quacky paraphernalia, children young and old are invited to enjoy games such as rubber duckie “fishing,” watermelon eating contests, face painting, displays of big rigs such as fire trucks and more!

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31 will host an Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy hot dogs and refreshments while also participating in helmet and life jacket fittings for children. The cost is $14 for life jackets, $7 for bike helmets and $10 for multi-sport helmets (cash only). The child must be present. Donations of non-perishable food donations for local area food banks are encouraged.

After the Open House, awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. for the UPTown Cruisin’ Association and American Legion Post 138 Car Show “Last Cruise in Memory of Marty Owens.” Owners of vintage, classic, hot rod, tuner, modern cars and motorcycles are invited to showcase their treasures in Windmill Village. Drive-ins are welcome; reservations are not required. The entry fee is only $20 per vehicle, with applications available at www.CityofUP.com. The UPTown Cruisin’ Association donates proceeds from the show to a community project. Past recipients include scholarships for students from Curtis High School who are interested in the automotive industry and the American Legion Service Officers fund to help local veterans in need.

For the latest news on the Duck Daze parade and festivities, visit www.CityofUP.com, the City of U.P.’s Twitter or Facebook for updates.