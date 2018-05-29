TMP presents a ‘Loverly’ ‘Lady’

In the lore of ancient Greece, there was a sculptor named Pygmalion. He created a statue of a woman who was so beautiful that he fell in love with it. Because of his love, the statue, Galatea, came to life.

The premise of this mythological tale was used by a few playwrights during the 19th Century until George Bernard Shaw took hold of it and, after several revisions, came up with the final version of his classic play “Pygmalion,” which appeared on stage for the first time in 1913.

In 1956, Alan Jay Lerner wrote the book and lyrics and Frederick Lowe wrote the music and “My Fair Lady” took Broadway with a storm and remained the longest running musical up to the date it closed – for the first time. The Broadway show gave way to the eight-time Academy Award winning film of 1964.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse gives its audience an excellent production of the musical comedy about the poor cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, who wants to learn to speak proper English so she can get a job in a florist shop. While hawking her wares outside Covent Garden Theatre, the wilted young lady overhears an arrogant phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, wager that he could teach anyone to speak proper English in order to fool London gentry.

Through more than a dozen of the most beloved and best known musical comedy songs, the tutelage of Eliza and her love/hate relationship with Henry Higgins is shown to the audience.

Director/Choreographer Jon Douglas Rake has filled his production with some of the better, frequently used members of the theatre’s stable to mount this beautiful, excellent production.

Musical Director Jeffrey Stvrtecky aids Rake by leading the cast and orchestra in the do-re-mi of the show, to bring out the music perfectly. Stvrtecky’s orchestra includes Judy Lantz (flute/piccolo), Rachel Best and sub Mike LaBrecque (oboe/ English horn), Jenessa Stout, Diz Carroll and Andrew Oslin (clarinet), Mark Willis (French horn), Rick Leffler, John Stava, Blane Gosselin and sub Oscar Thorp (trumpet); Harlan Feinstein, Chris Convery and Mick Crosby (trombone) and Iris McBride (percussion/drums) with Addison Daniels doing Orch Extra; a big Orchestra with a big sound – but not so big as to overshadow the singers – just right.

Bruce Haasl gives the theatre a very workable set for the many venues required for the show; all the way from Covent Garden to Ascot and Higgins’ study to the Embassy Ball Room. John Chenault lights all scenes correctly and award-winning Costume Designer Jocelyne Flower does the lovely dress-ware and charming hats along with the aid of her assistants Grace Stone and Margot Webb.

As usual, Rake’s choice of cast is superb. All 14 members of the Ensemble are tried and true. Their voices are right on and their dancing is exuberant and made to look so easy. These dancing, singing back-up artists include: Wendy Cohen, Brian Cox, Griffin Cox, Zachary Forbes, Brittany Henderson, Jared Hernandez, Natasha Jones, Kathy Kluska, Peter Knickerbocker, SarahLynn Mangan, Angela Morgan, LaNita Walters, Felipe Vanela and Cameron Waters.

There two stand-out Ensemble members. Waters is noticeable for his ease of dancing ability. He maintains smooth, slightly exaggerated moves with a happy face.

The other impressive Ensemble member is Forbes. The Bellarmine junior has an outstanding voice. Even if you are looking down when Forbes begins to sing, your eyes are drawn to the stage to see from wince the astounding voice is coming. For someone so young, it is even more amazing.

The other cast members are all strong as is expected from a Rake production; the director has a knack for choosing the right actor for each role and guiding them to bring out their fullest potential.

John Miller has a brief moment in the sun as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, Higgins’ past student, and now a rival as a phonetician, is at the Embassy Ball. Karpathy proclaims he can spot a faker in a few moments after speaking with them. Miller later announces in a grandiose manner that Eliza is a fake! She is not the commoner she claims; she is a Hungarian princess of royal blood.

Shelleigh-Mairi Ferguson is a quaint Mrs. Eynsford-Hill, who ably shows her station in life when left alone in the Covent Garden rain when her son goes for their carriage.

Marion Reed, as housekeeper Mrs. Pearce, holds her own over Higgins’ staff. Reed shows her exasperation with Higgins’ treatment of Eliza; she shows off her lovely singing voice when joining the staff in “The Servants Chorus.”

Colin Briskey is the love-smitten Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Briskey has a dramatic singing voice which he uses beautifully to show his love for Eliza by being happy just to be “On the Street Where You Live.”

Diane Bozzo is beautifully charming as Mrs. Higgins, Henry’s mother. Bozzo shows her disapproval of her son’s demeanor and attitude toward life as any well-brought-up woman would, yet agrees to help Higgins with his desire to introduce Eliza to society, as any loving mother would.

Gary Chambers is a beautiful calming Colonel Pickering. Chambers has the linguist-as-hobby gentleman act as a watchdog that doesn’t allow Higgins to push Eliza too far. Chambers has been on the Puget Sound theatre scene for several years now and never fails to come through with the understanding of character portrayal that makes the playwright’s ideas come to life.

Andrew Fry once more graces TMP’s stage as Eliza’s dustman father Alfred Doolittle. Fry is among a dedicated group of strolling players who appear at the three major theatrical venues in the Tacoma area and beyond. Fry just seems to get better with each role he garners; Doolittle is no exception – he’s nailed it! Fry makes the drunken, gambler the most unmoral moralist there ever was. His rendition of “With a Little Bit of Luck” with the Ensemble is a pure delight.

Leischen Moore is our gutter-snipe-turned-lady, Eliza Doolittle. Moore spends the first third of the evening assaulting the English language with phrases like “Ayhm a gudd gull Ayh-yam” and “Ayh washt me anns un faace befoure Ayh cum, Ayh did” before learning to say “The rain in Spain” stays mainly in the plain” to perfection. Moore’s Cockney accent is near perfect; her singing voice is simply glorious.

Jonathan Bill takes on Henry Higgins to lead the story of the self-proclaimed expert on the pronunciation of the English language. Bill gives Higgins the self-importance the character insists upon, ignoring the humanity with poor Eliza. Like Svengali, he molds Eliza as his Trilby, almost to her demise when swallowing a marble and making her repeat phrases interminably, letting her torment have no effect upon him. But Bill’s attitudes changes when Eliza leaves him and he is alone and admits that “I’ve Become Accustomed to Her Face.”

“My Fair Lady” continues at Tacoma Musical Playhouse at 7116 Sixth Avenue, just east of Jackson, through June 10, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. There are two special 2 p.m. Saturday matinees scheduled for June 2 and 9.

For reservations or more information, call the box office at (253) 565-6867 or go online to www.tmp.org.

“My Fair Lady” is touted by many as being the perfect musical comedy. It certainly has a score of wonderful, memorable songs that have lived on the lips and in the hearts of many for more than half a century.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s production attests to the fact that no matter how long a piece of excellent theatre is, the time passes like a whisk when you’re having fun – the almost three hours were gone before you could say “I could Have Danced All Night.”