Everyone is a Winner at Steilacoom Historical School District Day of Champions

Steilacoom Historical School District 4th annual Day of Champions, a non-competitive track and field event for student athletes with disabilities, was held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Steilacoom High School Stadium.

Preschool to Grade 12 students participated in a variety of events including tossing frisbees, obstacle course challenges, running, jumping and throwing large and small balls and outdoor bowling. The youngest participated in ring toss, duck pond fishing and bubble blowing. Everyone is a winner!

The Steilacoom High School Leadership, Key Club and National Honor Society students were responsible for the on-site planning and management of the event. Opening ceremonies included a parade of athletes, by school, from the gym to the field. Various track and field activities followed with groups changing activity stations regularly. Every student athlete received a T-shirt, medal and celebrated with a BBQ lunch.

This event is made possible through the generous volunteers of Steilacoom Historical School District and sponsors Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom, DuPont Lions Club, Dahlke Orthodontics and Northwest Landing ROA.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves students in Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.