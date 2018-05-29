DTNW’s In The Spotlight slated for June 2nd at 2:30PM

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Dance Theatre Northwest will present “In The Spotlight” its Spring Concert and annual school recital on June 2, 2018, at 2:30 PM at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium in Tacoma, WA. Both professional level and student dancers of all ages will present a series of dances ranging from classical ballet to Broadway style jazz and musical theater guaranteed to delight audience members of all ages.

Dance Theatre Northwest’s Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, Emma Young, Phoebe Holland and Fancy Williamson, along with guest artists will be featured in traditional classical ballet pieces as well as innovative new works created and staged by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, Bonnie Calvert, and Katherine Neumann.

Katherine Neumann, DTNW Principal Dancer, instructor & choreographer has been featured in Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Paquita and the Sylvia Pas De Deux. Katie joined the company as an apprentice member in 2004 after performing for several years with the Jr. Dance Ensemble. She has performed the dual roles of Odette/Odile in DTNW’s SWAN LAKE, Princess Aurora in DTNW’s Sleeping Beauty Pas De Deux, Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen, Dew Drop Fairy, Clara, Arabian, Angel, whirling Dervish, Russian, Chinese and Columbine Doll in DTNW’s Nutcracker. She has also been awarded The DTNW Student of the Year Award and multiple scholarships in Dance. Katie has participated in several summer dance camps and intensive training programs at DTNW and moved to New York where she trained, danced and resided after traveling there with the company for advanced training. She is now back with DTNW to teach, train, choreograph and to perform.

Bonnie Calvert joined Dance Theatre Northwest as an experienced instructor and a former student of the Royal of Academy of Dance in Arizona. She has worked as a private tutor for ballet students for Royal Academy of Dance Examinations and has also taught group classes in ballet technique, character, modern dance, stretch and strength classes, ballet vocabulary, ballet history, and musicality for dance. She is a performing company member at Paradosi Ballet Company and has also performed in “The Nutcracker” Tour with Sedona Chamber Ballet in Sedona, Arizona, as well as with Phoenix Ballet, Arizona Youth Ballet, Ballet Academy of Arizona, and Master Ballet Academy.

Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, currently Artistic Director, is the principal trainer and choreographer for Dance Theatre Northwest. She has a history of having produced and directed numerous successful shows for family audiences including SWAN LAKE, NUTCRACKER, LES SYLPHIDES, America, Let Freedom Ring, The Jewel Heart, The Snow Queen, The Twelve Dancing Princesses, The Red Shoes, Back To Broadway and Beautiful Ballets. She has also choreographed and produced for television and video. Excerpts from several of her original productions have won Regional and National awards. Under Melanie’s direction, Dance Theatre Northwest has received multiple awards from the City of University Place for Artistic Excellence and Outstanding Community Service, the Margaret K. Williams Arts Award from The Pierce County Arts Commission in 1998; a Cultural Diversity Award from Access Broadway of New York in 1999; and has received two Awards of Excellence from the city of University Place. Melanie has been recognized internationally as a significant female choreographer; in the 2003 Celebration of Women photo essay exhibit by Ruthann Reim; and, in the Mt. Tahoma Alumni Hall of Fame.

Formerly a professional dancer with The Huntington Dance Ensemble later named Ballet Repertory in New York under the artistic direction of Richard Englund, Melanie’s professional performing dance experience includes leading roles in the ballet classics Paquita, Pas De Quatre, La Bayadere (Kingdom of The Shades),Divertimento, Pas de Dix (Act III Raymonda), Grande Tarantelle, Crazy Quilt, CourtleyDances; contemporary, jazz, and musical theatre roles in H.M.S. Pinafore, a Gilbert and Sullivan musical ,Oophytes, Resentiments, Akimbo, Tango, and a student role in Serenade. Melanie served as fitness expert on channel 11 TV’s To Your Health for 6 years, has choreographed for Orchesis Dance Groups at Western Washington University, with Donna Pallo, at the Evergreen State College, and has staged ballets and contemporary dance for numerous local and regional dance companies, schools, festivals and competitions.

Incorporated in 1987, Dance Theatre Northwest includes an award-winning Regional Performing Dance Company, a Junior Dance Ensemble, guest performers, guest vocalists, and an extensive support network of professional artists, guests and volunteers serving in various capacities.

The group provides performances and training in classical ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical dance, musical theater, Vinyasa Yoga and dance exercise at the Dance Theatre Northwest studio in University Place and participates in several educational collaborations in the region.

Dance Theatre Northwest also produces the Teddy Bear Picnic, an annual all free fun family event at the Curran Orchard. The studio is located at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466. Call 253-77806534 for more information. Or visit online www.DTNW.org.