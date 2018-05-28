Ramp and lane closures in Tacoma next week for HOV construction

TACOMA – After Memorial Day, contractor crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma will implement overnight lane and ramp closures for paving, striping and bridge demolition activities.

Overnight lane closures

Wednesday, May 30

From 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., contractor crews will reduce southbound I-5 to a single lane and detour traffic to I-705, to SR 509 to southbound I-705 and back to southbound I-5.

Travelers can expect overnight single and double lane closures in both directions of I-5 and SR 16 at the following locations:

Southbound I-5 between the Puyallup River Bridge and M Street each night Tuesday, May 29 through Friday, June 1 starting as early as 8 p.m. All lanes will open between 6 and 6:30 a.m. each following day with the exception of Saturday morning when lanes will reopen by 7 a.m.

Northbound I-5 between L Street and the Puyallup River each night Tuesday through Friday starting as early as 9 p.m. All lanes will open by 5 a.m. each following day, and by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Northbound I-5 from South 48th Street to M Street each night Tuesday, May 29 through Thursday, May 31 starting as early as 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

Overnight ramp closures

Thursday, May 31

SR 167 onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue onramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, June 1

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, June 2

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Signed detours will be in place. Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.