Pierce County Library System offers help navigating Medicare

Medicare can be confusing. At age 65, everyone’s health needs are different, and for some people their health needs are increasing. Pierce County Library System, Sound Outreach and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) offer free classes to help people successfully plan for and Medicare. Topics include:

Medicare Parts A and B.

Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans.

Part D prescription drug plans.

Medicare and individual’s employer insurance.

When to sign up for Medicare.

Come with questions and learn more. Call Sound Outreach at 253-596-0918 to RSVP. Walk-ins also welcome.

Class is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the following Pierce County Library System locations:

Saturday, June 2 at Steilacoom Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Steilacoom

SHIBA, a free and unbiased service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, sponsors these events.