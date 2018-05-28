Pierce College Puyallup, Pierce Transit and Lyft join forces to provide free ride home for eligible students

We’re proud to announce a new partnership between Pierce College Puyallup, Pierce Transit and Lyft, which will allow students to request a free, grant-funded ride home in the evenings after transit services have ended, to select locations near campus.

Students who live within the approximate eight-mile zone from Pierce College Puyallup will be able to request a ride through Lyft between 8-10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from the college’s existing bus stop to their home. Students who live outside the designated zone can request a ride to a transit center.

To see if you live within the Lyft zone, enter your address on the Pierce Transit website.

Students can download the Lyft app on their smartphones, create an account and enter promo code 18RAIDERS when requesting the free ride home. For students who do not have a smartphone, or for students who are in need of a wheelchair accessible vehicle, Lyft rides will be available by calling 253-581-8032 between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. and a Pierce Transit customer service representative will arrange their trip.

For more information about the program, including an interactive map showing zone boundaries and transit drop-off locations, visit the program’s website.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.