Mountain View Memorial Park Hosts Free Memorial Day Service to Honor American Heroes, May 28 at 2 p.m.

Submitted by Mountain View Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood is hosting its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28 at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Honor. The service will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and special remarks from a keynote speaker. Members of the American Legion, Pierce County Veterans Advisory Council, U.S. Volunteer Joint Service Command and Veterans of Foreign Wars will attend. Complimentary hot dogs and light refreshments will be available. For more information, see here.

Memorial Day remembers those who died while serving our country in the Armed Forces. The practice of honoring our fallen began as Decoration Day after the Civil War when families of both Union and Confederate forces began to decorate the graves of the fallen. In 1971, Decoration Day became Memorial Day in an effort to remember all who died in service to our nation.