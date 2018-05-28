Joint Base Lewis-McChord late-night mortar firing and demolitions training

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night mortar training Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, May 31, 2018, midnight using 155 mm howitzer, and 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars.

One unit, the 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment is scheduled to fire 155 mm howitzer field artillery while two units, 2nd Battalion 1st Infantry Regiment and 4th Battalion, 23 Infantry Regiment, are scheduled to conduct training with 60 mm, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars. Artillery and mortar training will occur during the day, evening and overnight timeframe.

Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through midnight May 31. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.