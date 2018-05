TCC portals, email, tutoring systems and campus wi-fi will be down 7 a.m. – noon Tuesday, May 29 while the IT department performs scheduled maintenance.

Emails will be delivered after maintenance is complete. Tutors will be available to answer questions, although they won’t be able to use the tutoring systems. You can use the following links to access ctcLink and Canvas while the system is down:

Access ctcLink

Access Canvas