Marijuana ban enacted

At its May 21 regular meeting the Lakewood City Council approved a recommendation from its Planning Commission to ban all marijuana businesses within city limits. That includes marijuana production, processing and retail sales.

The council approved the recommendation in a 4-3 vote. The decision comes after the council requested its Planning Commission study the issue to determine whether marijuana businesses should be allowed within city limits.

There were two options before the council:

Prohibit the businesses from the city’s zoning districts;

Regulate limited retail sales within the city via zoning.

Had the Council approved the proposed ordinance regulating limited retail sales it would have reviewed additional regulations around zoning, buffers and business licensing.

The vote to prohibit the businesses means no marijuana businesses can legally operate within Lakewood city limits.