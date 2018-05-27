The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Fuchsia Club Meeting and Speaker

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Nancy White

Susan Wigley, Pierce County Master Gardener, will be speaking on “Companion Plantings for Fuchsias” to the Tahoma Fuchsia Society on Monday May 28, 2018 at 7:00 PM. Yes, TFS is meeting on Memorial Day.

Location:
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
8601 104th SW
Lakewood, WA 98498-4473
(Located 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)

Fuchsia Folks Are Fun Folks!

CONTACT TFS:
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety
EMAIL: tahomafuchsiasociety@gmail.com
PHONE: (253) 588-4541

Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November, December (TFS Christmas Party).

Meeting begins with the Program, then a Coffee Break, ending with Club Business portion of the meeting.

The 2018, club plant is the locally historical fuchsia “Grandma Mac”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *