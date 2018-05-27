Fuchsia Club Meeting and Speaker

Submitted by Nancy White
Susan Wigley, Pierce County Master Gardener, will be speaking on “Companion Plantings for Fuchsias” to the Tahoma Fuchsia Society on Monday May 28, 2018 at 7:00 PM. Yes, TFS is meeting on Memorial Day.
Location:
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
8601 104th SW
Lakewood, WA 98498-4473
(Located 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)
Fuchsia Folks Are Fun Folks!
CONTACT TFS:
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety
EMAIL: tahomafuchsiasociety@gmail.com
PHONE: (253) 588-4541
Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November, December (TFS Christmas Party).
Meeting begins with the Program, then a Coffee Break, ending with Club Business portion of the meeting.
The 2018, club plant is the locally historical fuchsia “Grandma Mac”.
