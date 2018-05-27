Fuchsia Club Meeting and Speaker

Submitted by Nancy White

Susan Wigley, Pierce County Master Gardener, will be speaking on “Companion Plantings for Fuchsias” to the Tahoma Fuchsia Society on Monday May 28, 2018 at 7:00 PM. Yes, TFS is meeting on Memorial Day.

Location:

Lakewood Presbyterian Church

8601 104th SW

Lakewood, WA 98498-4473

(Located 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)

CONTACT TFS:

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety

EMAIL: tahomafuchsiasociety@gmail.com

PHONE: (253) 588-4541

Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November, December (TFS Christmas Party).

Meeting begins with the Program, then a Coffee Break, ending with Club Business portion of the meeting.

The 2018, club plant is the locally historical fuchsia “Grandma Mac”.