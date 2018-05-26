The Humane Society Launches Pilot Program for Cats From Large-Scale Impoundment

TACOMA, WA – In March, the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County received 48 cats from a large-scale impound. The cats were found living inside a home and all of them were under socialized. Creative problem-solving was needed to ensure the best outcome for the cats.

Fully embracing the opportunity, Community Cats Manager Patty Rusnak put out a call to Humane Society volunteers asking for those who could commit six months up to a year fostering a select number of these felines. Unlike traditional fostering for kittens, foster families would be asked to have a modified dog kennel placed in a covered outdoor space on their property. Safely contained, the cats could experience the sights and sounds of outdoor life.

Three volunteer foster families stepped forward to offer their help for this special group of cats. Humane Society volunteers set up the modified kennels. Enrichment items and the cats were moved into the kennels. In this environment, the cats could adjust to an outside lifestyle and/or be socialized to the point of adoptability. The cats could become familiar with family pets such as dogs and become comfortable around humans.

The foster families have reported that the cats are starting to flourish. They have been seen resting in the sunshine and interested in their caregivers. While the volunteers had been instructed to let the cats destress during this first month, Rusnak is now encouraging them to start engaging more with the cats. While Rusnak checks in with her team often, she will gage where everyone is at and measure program outcomes in October. Based on the program’s successes, Rusnak will expand accordingly.

Chief Program Officer Jocelyn Bouchard shared that ultimately, if we had the space, “We could potentially house unsocial cats in a big fenced outdoor area at the Humane Society.” The sky’s the limit!

If interested in helping foster under social cats, please reach out to Rusnak at via email. We still have cats at the shelter in need. Donations of cat food, cat towers and dog houses are needed to help them. A full list of helpful items can be found at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/D4Y2R7Q8PKU6?&sort=default.