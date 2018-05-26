Sound Transit train, bus schedules for Memorial Day

Sound Transit Sounder trains will not operate on the Memorial Day holiday Monday, May 28. ST Express, Link light rail and Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

Riders can also sign up to receive automatic text or e-mail service alerts for Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Tacoma, Tacoma Link or ST Express at www.soundtransit.org/schedule/rider-alerts. Rider Alerts can help you plan your trip around inclement weather, inform you about special service to events, and alert you to holiday schedule changes.