Congratulations to Pierce County’s talented teen artists, writers and photographers

TACOMA – Painting, black and white photography, poetic descriptions of current events and a short story about writing a short story are just a few of the artistic talents featured in this year’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest from Pierce County Library System. Students, in grades 7 through 12, submitted more than 1,100 poems, short stories, drawings and photographs.
“Wow—Pierce County’s got talent. These talented teenagers showed their true, thoughtful, authentic, moving voices through their artist submissions,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Each student expressed their personal and unique talents and voices. The Library System is excited to share these gifts with our whole community.”
Local artists selected 36 winners from the competitive field of aspiring artists and authors. The winning authors and artists will showcase their work at a free public event at Pacific Lutheran University’s Lagerquist Concert Hall, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Poetry Winners
- Grades 7-8: 1st—Livy LeCompte, Fircrest; 2nd—Vanessa John, Lakewood; 3rd—Sofia Guerra, University Place
- Grades 9-10: 1st—Kristine Pham, University Place; 2nd—Daniel Titov, Spanaway; 3rd—Kaylie Steinbacher, Bonney Lake
- Grades 11-12: 1st—Hannah Carter, Tacoma; 2nd—Keir Adamson, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Allyson Chiou, Gig Harbor
Short Story Winners
- Grades 7-8: 1st— Zoie McCarter, Sumner; 2nd—Isabelle Tague, Graham; 3rd—Sam Davidson, Puyallup
- Grades 9-10: 1st—Alexandra Ellison, Graham; 2nd—Grace Sieber, Bonney Lake; 3rd—Maggie Reis, Fircrest
- Grades 11-12: 1st—Nathan Lawty, University Place; 2nd—Kaitlin Hochstrasser, Spanaway; 3rd—Bethan Sullivan, Gig Harbor
Photography Winners
- Grades 7-8: 1st— Kaitlyn Evans, Tacoma; 2nd—Malia Fraser, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Za’Nia Rushing, Parkland
- Grades 9-10: 1st—Olivia Morris, Tacoma; 2nd—Wynter Barnette, Orting; 3rd—Jade Dickinson, Spanaway
- Grades 11-12: 1st—Ethan Rutledge, University Place; 2nd—Kristie Alford, Graham; 3rd—Carson Fountain, Steilacoom
Drawing Winners
- Grades 7-8: 1st— Ava Monner, Lakewood; 2nd—Zoe Law, Milton; 3rd—Deven Loska, Vaughn
- Grades 9-10: 1st—Avery Li, Federal Way; 2nd— Tia Christensen, Spanaway; 3rd—Winter Lovelace, Tacoma
- Grades 11-12: 1st—Leeza Woodard, Tacoma; 2nd—Katherine Hunter, Buckley; 3rd—Addeline Piippo, Graham
Judges reviewed the writing entries evaluating originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Judges evaluated the art and photography entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill appropriate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media.
See the winning entries at expressions.pcls.us and copies of the winners’ booklet at Pierce County Libraries as well as winning students’ school libraries.
The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the contest.
