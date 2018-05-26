Congratulations to Pierce County’s talented teen artists, writers and photographers

TACOMA – Painting, black and white photography, poetic descriptions of current events and a short story about writing a short story are just a few of the artistic talents featured in this year’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest from Pierce County Library System. Students, in grades 7 through 12, submitted more than 1,100 poems, short stories, drawings and photographs.

“Wow—Pierce County’s got talent. These talented teenagers showed their true, thoughtful, authentic, moving voices through their artist submissions,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Each student expressed their personal and unique talents and voices. The Library System is excited to share these gifts with our whole community.”

Local artists selected 36 winners from the competitive field of aspiring artists and authors. The winning authors and artists will showcase their work at a free public event at Pacific Lutheran University’s Lagerquist Concert Hall, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Poetry Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Livy LeCompte, Fircrest; 2nd—Vanessa John, Lakewood; 3rd—Sofia Guerra, University Place

Grades 9-10: 1st—Kristine Pham, University Place; 2nd—Daniel Titov, Spanaway; 3rd—Kaylie Steinbacher, Bonney Lake

Grades 11-12: 1st—Hannah Carter, Tacoma; 2nd—Keir Adamson, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Allyson Chiou, Gig Harbor

Short Story Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st— Zoie McCarter, Sumner; 2nd—Isabelle Tague, Graham; 3rd—Sam Davidson, Puyallup

Grades 9-10: 1st—Alexandra Ellison, Graham; 2nd—Grace Sieber, Bonney Lake; 3rd—Maggie Reis, Fircrest

Grades 11-12: 1st—Nathan Lawty, University Place; 2nd—Kaitlin Hochstrasser, Spanaway; 3rd—Bethan Sullivan, Gig Harbor

Photography Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st— Kaitlyn Evans, Tacoma; 2nd—Malia Fraser, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Za’Nia Rushing, Parkland

Grades 9-10: 1st—Olivia Morris, Tacoma; 2nd—Wynter Barnette, Orting; 3rd—Jade Dickinson, Spanaway

Grades 11-12: 1st—Ethan Rutledge, University Place; 2nd—Kristie Alford, Graham; 3rd—Carson Fountain, Steilacoom

Drawing Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st— Ava Monner, Lakewood; 2nd—Zoe Law, Milton; 3rd—Deven Loska, Vaughn

Grades 9-10: 1st—Avery Li, Federal Way; 2nd— Tia Christensen, Spanaway; 3rd—Winter Lovelace, Tacoma

Grades 11-12: 1st—Leeza Woodard, Tacoma; 2nd—Katherine Hunter, Buckley; 3rd—Addeline Piippo, Graham

Judges reviewed the writing entries evaluating originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Judges evaluated the art and photography entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill appropriate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media.

See the winning entries at expressions.pcls.us and copies of the winners’ booklet at Pierce County Libraries as well as winning students’ school libraries.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the contest.