Pierce Transit on Sunday Schedule for Memorial Day

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLE paratransit services will operate on a Sunday Schedule on Monday, May 28. For specific route information visit www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes/, select a route and click on the “Sundays” tab. If there is no Sundays tab, that route will not operate on Memorial Day.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices and the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be closed May 28 in observance of Memorial Day.

SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington) for assistance and reservations.