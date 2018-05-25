KeyBank Employees Volunteer With Tacoma Organizations On 28th Annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day

Submitted by KeyBank

Nearly 100 local South Puget Sound KeyBank employees participated in KeyBank’s 28th annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day on May 23. The employees spent the afternoon volunteering with eight local community organizations and service projects, including Tacoma Boat Builders and the Children’s Museum of Tacoma.

They joined more than 7,000 bank employees across KeyBank’s footprint who received paid time off to volunteer at more than 850 community projects in the neighborhoods where they live and work. In 2017 Key employees committed a total of 28,000 hours to community organizations and projects.

“Volunteerism is central to KeyBank’s culture and to the character of our company,” said Brian Marlow, market president for South Puget Sound. “Neighbors Make the Difference Day is one way we bring that to life and help our neighborhoods and our communities thrive.”

Neighbors Make the Difference Day launched in 1991, with a group of KeyBank employees in Alaska who volunteered for service projects. By 1993, KeyBank extended the concept to many of the communities it served, making it an official day of employee volunteerism. Now, Neighbors Make the Difference Day is a hallmark program and leading corporate volunteerism effort in America, showcasing KeyBank’s commitment to communities.