Honor a veteran with a commemorative brick this Memorial Day

As we come up on Memorial Day many people will remember loved ones who served in the Armed Forces. What better way to remember and honor them than with a commemorative brick at the Veteran’s Memorial, located in front of Lakewood City Hall.

Seven hundred commemorative bricks were permanently installed at the Lakewood Veteran’s Memorial in front of City Hall in 2003. Only 242 remain for you to leave a permanent legacy to honor a veteran.

The memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day in 2003 in recognition of citizens whose contributions to conflicts in the past, present and future have secured our freedom.

Please consider engraving one of these bricks at the Lakewood Veterans Memorial located in the heart of the Lakewood Towne Center in front of City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Download the form, fill it out and return to Lakewood City Hall (return information is listed on the form).