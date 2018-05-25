Grant to Fund Six Vehicle Charging Stations at TCC

Six new electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in Tacoma Community College’s Parking Lot D off Mildred Street this summer thanks to a $100,000 “Electrify America” grant. Initiated on TCC’s behalf by the Tacoma Public Utilities office, the award includes all installation, permits, EV charging units and maintenance and warranty until 2026, provided at no cost to TCC. The Parking Lot D charging stations will be the second on-campus location for vehicle charging, as vehicle charging is also available in Lot L in front of Building 20.

The project is just one component of Electrify America’s 10-year, $2 billion effort to equip America’s freeway, highway and road system with an electrical charging infrastructure.