DAV Harmony 18 Installs Officers

Submitted by Heinz Haskins
DAV Harmony Chapter 18, Lakewood, held their Installation of Elected and Appointed officers on Saturday May 19th 2018. Congratulations to the following members who were elected and those appointed to lead the chapter in 2018-2019.
- Commander–Heinz Haskins
- Senior Vice Commander–Mike Webb
- Junior Vice Commander–Sheri Miller
- Chaplain–Bernie Gregory
- Judge Advocate–Dan Russ
- Benefits Protection Team Leader–Mike Webb
- SEC Primary–Heinz Haskins
- SEC 1st Alternate–Sheri Miller
- SEC 2nd Alternate–Mike Webb
- (State Executive Committee)
- Third-Year Trustee–Mike Brown
- Treasurer–John Dunham
- Assistant Treasurer–William (Bill) Janssen;
- Chapter Service Officers–Heinz Haskins, John Dunham, Jake Holeman, Julian Wheeler, Mike Webb
- Sergeant-at-Arms–Sheri Miller
- And Adjutant–Jake Holeman
