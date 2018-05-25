City of University Place begins email distribution of community newsletter

On May 30, 2018, the City of University Place will launch the new digital version of Headlines, its long-running community newsletter. The publication will be emailed every two weeks to all addresses the City has on file.

“Our new electronic version of Headlines reflects our commitment to providing our residents and business owners with timely and regular communications,” said Steve Sugg, University Place’s City Manager.

The emailed newsletter will feature valuable information on:

News from City Hall, with reports from the City Council and from City departments, including Public Safety and Public Works.

Dates and times of special events happening in University Place.

Updates from U.P.’s community partners such as Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Pierce County.

Results of FlashVote, which invites residents to provide instant feedback by web, text or phone on issues affecting University Place.

Headlines used to be printed and mailed to every household in the city, but that became extremely costly. In 2015, the City partnered with the bi-weekly U.P. Press to include Headlines in its publication that was delivered to all University Place homes. U.P. Press ceased production in August 2017 and, since that time, the City has not been able to find another vendor for cost-effective distribution of a printed Headlines.

Those who wish to subscribe to Headlines can sign up by visiting www.CityofUP.com or on Facebook. The City of U.P. does not sell or release its email list to third parties for commercial purposes; addresses are only used for City communications. Archived copies of each digital issue of Headlines will be posted on the City’s website for those who do not wish to subscribe or who choose to unsubscribe.

“We believe our email version of Headlines is the best way to proceed in the digital age,” Steve said. “It is a perfect complement to our existing presence on Facebook and Twitter and the best way to communicate with our constituents quickly and cost-effectively.”