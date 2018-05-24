Melanie Morgan campaign receives endorsements

Wedneday, Franklin-Pierce School Board Director Melanie Morgan announced that the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, has given her campaign for State Representative their sole endorsement. The Washington State Labor Council represents over 450,000 union members and over 500 local unions and labor councils.

The Washington State Labor Council also took the extraordinary step of voting to oppose her opponent, current representative David Sawyer, who was removed from his chairmanship after an independent investigation found that he had created a hostile workplace environment after eight women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

In addition to the endorsement of the Washington State Labor Council, Director Melanie Morgan also announced the endorsements of Senator Rebecca Saldana, Senator Karen Keiser, and Senator Lisa Wellman.