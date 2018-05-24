JBLM honors fallen Service Members in Memorial Day Ceremony

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord will honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States with a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Lewis Main. Col. Nicole Lucas, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, will be the guest speaker. She will place a wreath on the marker honoring the Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, men, and women who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States of America.

The I Corps Band will provide the music, and an Army & Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun salute to honor fallen comrades, followed by the playing of Taps. In addition to the ceremony on JBLM, Soldiers and Airmen will participate in more than 15 Memorial Day observances throughout the Puget Sound region, to include providing the guest speaker for the Evergreen-Washelli Memorial Day Ceremony in Seattle on May 28, at 2 p.m.

VISITORS:

Visitors who wish to attend the JBLM ceremony will be required to obtain a pass from the JBLM Visitor Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.