Franke Tobey Jones Senior Art Show Call for Entries

Submitted by Franke Tobey Jones

Tacoma, WA – Franke Tobey Jones is once again in search of talented artists age 55 or better for our 2018 Senior Art Show, which will take place Friday, October 5 through Sunday, October 7 in the M.J. Wicks Wellness Center with the Opening Reception on Thursday, October 4. Up to 30 entries from the Franke Tobey Jones exhibit will be chosen for a Community Art Show exhibit at Tacoma Art Museum which runs from October 10 – December 27, 2018 with a reception at the Tacoma Art Museum on November 15th.

The show will be curated by Abrian Curington. After graduating with a BA in Fine Arts, Abrian started an independent publishing company, dedicated to publishing illustrated books and comics. She is currently involved in a campaign to bring awareness to the artisan industry through her graphic novels and she is also a weaver. Abrian has also self-published 2 books to date and is working on the third and has worked as a Curatorial Assistant for LeMay – America’s Car Museum.

This year the Jurors will be:

Heide Fernandez-Llamazares, My Public Art Portal Project Manager for the Washington State Arts Commission

Allison Hyde, City of Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation, Arts Coordinator

Paul Throne, Tacoma Arts Commissioner

For more information, and to enter the 2018 Senior Art Show, visit www.franketobeyjones.com/senior-art-show.