Former Baseball Players Uvila and Thompson Will Play in NAIA World Series

Two former Pierce Raider Baseball Players will play in the 2018 Avista NAIA World Series to be held May 25-June 1, 2018. Cole Uvila is a senior that graduated from Pierce College in 2015 and he is now pitching at Gwinnett College in Georgia. Matt Thompson is a senior catcher at the host Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho. Thompson’s team won the Avista NAIA World Series tournament in 2017.

