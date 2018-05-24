Comment period extended for Lakewood Downtown Plan, EIS

The City conducted a 30-day comment period from March 16 to April 16, 2018. Due to a publication error, the City is republishing the notice in the newspaper of record and inviting comment in an extended comment period. Those who have commented during the original comment period are not required to resend their comments; all comments submitted in the original period and extended period will be considered.

All members of the public, agencies, and tribes are invited to provide comment on the Draft PAEIS. The Draft Downtown Plan and subsequent materials considered by the Planning Commission are also available on the project website for review. Send comments by 5 pm, June 25, 2018.

The draft Downtown Subarea Plan (DSAP) and Draft Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (PAEIS) are available here; you can view project updates here.

Email comments are preferred and must be sent to tspeir@cityoflakewood.us with the proposal name (Lakewood Downtown Plan EIS) in the subject line. Include your comments in the body of your email message rather than as attachments. You can also submit written comments to:

Tiffany Speir, Planning Manager, Special Projects

City of Lakewood Community & Economic Development Department

6000 Main St SW

Lakewood, WA 98499