Cherrydale Primary School 11th Annual Cheetah Walk a Huge Success

Cherrydale Primary School students and staff are committed to “Helping Others” every year on Earth Day. The school’s mascot, the cheetah, inspired the school to support the Cheetah Conservation Fund and its mission.

On Earth Day 2018 staff, students and families at Cherrydale Primary School in Steilacoom, Washington, participated in a traditional 45 minute “Cheetah Walk” around the school nature trail. Many students carried Cheetah Conservation Fund water bottles. Kids wore cheetah headbands, Cherrydale Cheetah and PeaceBuilder t-shirts, animal prints and camouflage while listening to fun kids songs like “The Cheetah Theme Song” by Mark Shepard.

All 390 students created pictures celebrating cheetahs and urging others to help the endangered species. The main school hallway area was decorated with student art work during the month of April. Some of the students’ art was mailed with a donation check to the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

This year, students collected donations from the community and broke their prior fundraising record for this fund, with a grand total donation of $3,043.43!

Cherrydale Primary School is part of the Steilacoom Historical School District that serves Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and parts of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.