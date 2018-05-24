An Empty Field and a Comfortable Chair

It was a beautiful day. I had just dropped off my wife Peggy to do some quick shopping. I was sitting in my car listening to NPR and looking around. I was parked next to an empty field. Empty that is, except for a chair about a hundred yards away.

Something was on the seat of the chair . . . I saw a little movement . . . perhaps a Pierce County Cheshire cat? Being curious, I left my car and started walking. I stepped over tire marks from some earlier joy rider. My Louis L’Amour cowboy tracker training told me they were probably at least a month old. I continued across the field.

The cat changed into a plastic bag. The wind gently blew the tail back and forth. Off to the right I saw a laid out cardboard bed. I was standing in someone’s home. In the shadows behind the chair the owner was possibly watching. I resisted looking inside the bag. I had things to do, but the chair looked so comfortable . . . What a gift it would be to sit in the warm sun in a green field and just relax.

I turned and looked back. Peggy stood by the car watching me. I walked back to the car with a smile on my face. What a nice day.

“Too often I would hear men boast of the miles covered that day, rarely of what they had seen.” – Louis L’Amour