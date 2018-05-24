The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

80 Middle School Girls Build and Program Robots for Competition at Amazon DuPont Fulfillment Center

By Leave a Comment

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Amazon partnered with Girls FIRST Washington and the Olympia Robotics Federation to host a day-long robotics competition at Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center. Amazon also surprised FIRST Washington with a $5,000 donation to support Olympia Robotics Federation and Pioneer Middle School robotic teams.

Nearly 80 students from Pioneer Middle School participated in a day-long robotics challenge where the girls learned how to build and program a robot and participated in a mock robotic competition. Amazon managers were on hand to mentor and encourage girls to pursue their interest in STEM as well as prepare them for the jobs of the future in tech and robotics. The purpose of the Girls FIRST Initiative is to recruit and engage girls 6-18 years old in FIRST programs and support their teams through female mentorship and resources.

Washington State Representatives Christine Kilduff and Melanie Stambaugh spoke to students about prepping for the jobs of the future, and they along with Representative Dick Muri helped judge the competition.

“We’re excited to be partnering with FIRST Washington and ORF to help girls learn about the STEM fundamentals we use right here in our facilities,” said Ben Alder, General Manager of Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center. “We can’t wait to see the innovative ideas these young minds come up with, and we’re glad to have the opportunity to support programs to help engage young women and encourage the next generation of innovators.”

Erin McCullum, Executive Director of FIRST Washington, accepts a $5,000 donation presented by Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center General Manager, Ben Alder.

 

Girls from Pioneer Middle School work to build a robot in Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center with help from a representative from the Olympia Robotics Federation.

 

80 girls from Pioneer Middle School pose with representatives from Girls FIRST Washington and the Olympia Robotics Federation as well as Amazon associates at Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center.

 

Pioneer Middle School girls test out their robot in preparation for the robotics competition held in DuPont at Amazon’s fulfillment center.

 

Preparing for the robotics competition, girls from Pioneer Middle School work on the details of their creation at Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center.

 

Girls from Pioneer Middle School make some modificiations to their robot as they prepare for the robotics competition at Amazon’s fulfillment center in DuPont.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *