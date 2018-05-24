80 Middle School Girls Build and Program Robots for Competition at Amazon DuPont Fulfillment Center

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Amazon partnered with Girls FIRST Washington and the Olympia Robotics Federation to host a day-long robotics competition at Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center. Amazon also surprised FIRST Washington with a $5,000 donation to support Olympia Robotics Federation and Pioneer Middle School robotic teams.

Nearly 80 students from Pioneer Middle School participated in a day-long robotics challenge where the girls learned how to build and program a robot and participated in a mock robotic competition. Amazon managers were on hand to mentor and encourage girls to pursue their interest in STEM as well as prepare them for the jobs of the future in tech and robotics. The purpose of the Girls FIRST Initiative is to recruit and engage girls 6-18 years old in FIRST programs and support their teams through female mentorship and resources.

Washington State Representatives Christine Kilduff and Melanie Stambaugh spoke to students about prepping for the jobs of the future, and they along with Representative Dick Muri helped judge the competition.

“We’re excited to be partnering with FIRST Washington and ORF to help girls learn about the STEM fundamentals we use right here in our facilities,” said Ben Alder, General Manager of Amazon’s DuPont fulfillment center. “We can’t wait to see the innovative ideas these young minds come up with, and we’re glad to have the opportunity to support programs to help engage young women and encourage the next generation of innovators.”