The NWAC Office announced the 2018 NWAC Softball All-Star Team. Pierce College Raider Softball received two nods for the hard work of some of their student-athletes during the season. Freshman outfielder Michaela Hougland (Enumclaw, WA., Enumclaw High School) was named 1st team All North Region. Sophomore Kelby Smith (Puyallup, WA., Rogers High School) was named 2nd team All North Region.

Source: Two Softball Players Named to North All-Region Teams. – Pierce College Athletics