Teens—Be a Volunteer at Pierce County Library this Summer

Teens–are you looking for summer fun and a way to earn service hours? Then apply to be a volunteer with the Pierce County Library System’s first-ever Teen Library Corps. This is also a great way for you to give back to your community.

The Teen Library Corps is open to teens, ages 14-18, and is available at nine Pierce County Libraries. You will volunteer at a participating library from June 23 to Sept. 2. Through volunteering, you gain valuable skills and experience that will reflect well on a college application and resume, as well as job applications.

Teen Library Corps volunteer opportunities will be at the following libraries:

Email via email for an application and apply today! Priority application deadline is June 15.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at the library, visit volunteer.pcls.us.