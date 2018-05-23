Teens—Be a Volunteer at Pierce County Library this Summer

Teens–are you looking for summer fun and a way to earn service hours? Then apply to be a volunteer with the Pierce County Library System’s first-ever Teen Library Corps. This is also a great way for you to give back to your community.
The Teen Library Corps is open to teens, ages 14-18, and is available at nine Pierce County Libraries. You will volunteer at a participating library from June 23 to Sept. 2. Through volunteering, you gain valuable skills and experience that will reflect well on a college application and resume, as well as job applications.
Teen Library Corps volunteer opportunities will be at the following libraries:
- Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW
- Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd. SW
- Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton
- Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma
- South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup
- Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.
- Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma
- Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave.
- University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100
Email via email for an application and apply today! Priority application deadline is June 15.
For more information about volunteer opportunities at the library, visit volunteer.pcls.us.
