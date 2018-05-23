Pierce County leaders announce proposals for family-wage job credits

An unprecedented number of Pierce County elected officials have come together to clearly state: Pierce County is open to business!

Gathered at a press conference at Centeris Data Center in Puyallup today, Pierce County and city officials announced proposals that would implement family-wage job credits of at least $275 per new job created after Jan. 1, 2019.

“Throughout the South Sound we are working together to create family-wage jobs,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “When it comes to creating jobs, messages matter, and the message we are sending loud and clear is that we want businesses to choose Pierce County and we recognize how important they are to creating vibrant communities.”

Each jurisdiction has designed the one-time credit in a specific manner and will submit ordinances to their respective councils for consideration and a vote. The proposal for unincorporated Pierce County is to create a job credit that will be available to businesses that create at least 5 new family-wage jobs – defined as paying $65K annually – in 2019.

“While I am not proposing any new credits today, Tacoma has a history of incentivizing the creation of family-wage jobs, and businesses that create these types of jobs in Tacoma can already qualify for up to four different credits,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “These credits – which can total up to $1,500 per year – can be claimed for up to five years for each qualifying job created. Ultimately, as the Puget Sound region as a whole evolves and grows, Tacoma and Pierce County benefit. I will continue to pursue cooperative and collaborative strategies with other cities and counties throughout the area to ensure that the Puget Sound region remains a desirable place to start or grow a business.”

Business owners interested in applying for the rebate may contact the city or location where the jobs are created. Additional jurisdictions may join the list of Pierce County cities committed to family-wage job growth.

Leaders present or represented at today’s announcement included Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive; Victoria Woodards, Mayor, Tacoma; Doug Richardson, County Council Chair, Pierce County Council; Neil Johnson, Mayor, Bonney Lake; Mike Courts, Mayor, DuPont; Kim Roscoe, Mayor, Fife; Don Anderson, Mayor, Lakewood; John Palmer, Mayor, Puyallup; Ron Lucas, Mayor, Steilacoom; Bill Pugh, Mayor, Sumner; Kent Keel, Mayor, University Place.

Speakers also included Mark Martinez, Executive Secretary of the Pierce County Building and Construction Trades Council, and Bruce Kendall, President and CEO of the Economic Development Board.

The family wage job tax credit is one of many reasons that Pierce County is a great place to start or expand a business. More information about the advantages of operating a business in Pierce County may be found at www.choosepiercecounty.com.