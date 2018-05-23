‘Little Shop of Horrors’ comes to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Final Show of our 79th Season: The Lakewood Playhouse Premier of the Monster Hit Comedy Musical – “Little Shop of Horrors!”

The Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be May 25th to June 23rd, 2018 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, May 31st (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, June 7th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $30.00 (General Admission), $28.00 (Military & Seniors) and $25.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration, with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides, this staging will place audiences of the invasion by one Mean Green “Mother” from Outer Space!

This Playhouse Premier is Directed by Tacoma Little Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director – Chris Serface and Musically Directed by Zachary Kellog It will also feature the return to the Lakewood Playhouse of Choreographer Heather Covington Malroy!

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors including: Niclas Olson (Seymour), Jennifer Redston (Audrey), Tim McFarlan (Mushnik), William Johnson (Orin), Toni Nicole Bridges (Crystal), Brittany Griffins (Ronette), Joelle Craft (Chiffon), James Wrede (Wino / Puppeteer) and Eric Clausell (Audrey II)!

ABOUT THE SHOW:

“A Simple Love Story of a Boy, A Girl and a Man-Eating Plant”

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier!

Parental Advisory: This Musical Comedy is Very True to the Original Film’s Macabre Sense of Humor. The Plant will Devour Many People… and Did We Mention There is a Very, Very Sadistic Dentist?

Because He’s a Monster, Too!

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “Little Shop of Horrors” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at via email.