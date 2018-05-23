Submitted by troop 45261

Troop 45261 partnered with the Humane Society to educate the community and spread the word on a new program called Trapped, Nurtured, and Released (TNR). We wanted to tell everyone about ways they could help the cats they might see wandering around in their neighborhood. These felines are known as Community cats.

The population of community cats is on the rise because they aren’t getting neutered. One single cat can have ” 1-8 kittens per litter and 2-3 litters per year: That has many as 420,000 kittens in 7 years” –The Humane Society.

Community cats can spread diseases and illness to humans and other animals.

Caring for Community Cats

Before you take care of a community cat, you need to know a few things. To care for a community cat you can:

Remove any uneaten food left outside within 30 minutes: Leaving food overnight can attract insects and wildlife.

Provide fresh water.

Choose one place for feeding and keep that area clean. We recommend creating a “feeding area” for all food dishes.

Keep everything clean. You will reduce unpleasant smells, and your neighbors will thank you!

Create litter areas using sand. You can build a box with 2’x4’s or use a sandbox. A sandbox helps deter cats from relieving themselves in neighborhood gardens. Be sure the litter area is in a quiet, sheltered space and clean it regularly.

Provide safe shelters. Cats need warm, dry places that are removed from populated areas.

Resources

The humane society website is a helpful place to read about our local TNR program. It’s also a good place for cats to go for their needs.

2608 Center Street, Tacoma

thehumanesociety.org

Here are some other local and national resources to learn more about the TNR program.

The Northwest Spay & Neuter Center.

6401 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

www.nwspayneuter.or

Pasado’s Safe Haven

www.pasadosafehaven.org

National

Alley Cat Allies

www.alleycat.org

Neighborhood Cats

www.neighborhoodcats.org

Troop45261 would like to thank you for taking the time to read this article. We also want to thank everyone who supported not only our troop but the Girl Scout organization during out cookie season by buying and donating cookies. Without your support, we would not be able to bring you this article, help the human society, and pay for many of our activities.