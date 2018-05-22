Netflix Founder & MoviePass CEO to Headline Annual South Sound Summit

Tacoma, WA – Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, co-founding executive of Netflix, and former President of Redbox, will present the keynote speech at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s Annual South Sound Summit, October 30, 2018 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

Lowe will use his experience working with successful startups to teach entrepreneurs how to simplify their business and to create a winning culture. Recently, Lowe helped grow the MoviePass subscriber base from 20,000 to millions of subscribers.

“We are thrilled to have Mitch join us as the keynote of the conference,” says Tom Pierson, Chamber President & CEO. “Mitch’s track record for innovation speaks for itself, and we are excited to be able to share his insights with the South Sound. I am confident attendees from all over Western Washington will benefit from Lowe’s understanding on creating a culture that enriches the business community,” Pierson adds.

In its second year, the 2018 South Sound Summit will be a half-day event connecting a unique set of key decision makers, business professionals, and thought leaders in one place to share insights, brainstorm solutions, and debate the future of leadership, business trends, marketing technology, digital platforms, brand identity, and more. Registration for the conference opens today: www.southsoundsummit.com

In addition to Lowe, South Sound Summit will also feature Influencers of the South Sound – insights into issues impacting business via TED-type talks; Tactical Business Solutions – action items to improve business; Ask the Experts stations – industry professionals providing valuable answers to business questions; and the Summit Celebration –where cocktail party meets biz expo.

Over 500 area business leaders and visionaries are expected to convene for this half-day event. To align your brand with the South Sound Summit, please contact Chamber Investor Concierge Michelle Matheson at michellem or 253.683.1724.

Stay tuned for updates and speaker announcements by following the website at www.southsoundsummit.com or #SouthSoundSummit on Twitter.