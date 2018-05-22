More night closures of eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 occurring this week

TACOMA – Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 will implement two more nights of ramp closures to remove an old southbound I-5 overpass to make way for connecting HOV lanes between the two highways. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time during the early morning hours this week. Signed detours will be in place.

Overnight ramp closures

Wednesday, May 23

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 24

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 exit to Sprague Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

No lane or ramp closures are scheduled over Memorial Day weekend.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.