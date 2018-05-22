Meet TCC’s Ellen Pinto Outstanding Student of the Year Finalists

Every spring the TCC Board of Trustees selects an Ellen Pinto Outstanding Student of the Year from three finalists. The students are nominated by staff and faculty, then interviewed at a special Board of Trustees meeting.

Ellen Pinto Outstanding Student of the Year: Marcel Augustin

Augustin has been involved with TCC’s music programs since 2015 and is also a member of TCC’s Men of Distinction Program and international community college honors society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK). He will complete his Associate of Music degree and graduate Summer 2018.

Music instructors Dr. John Falskow and Dr. Anne Lyman, who nominated Augustin for the award, say that he puts energy and enthusiasm into both pursuing his music studies and helping his fellow students.

“Marcel has been a wonderful and inquisitive student throughout his time at TCC,” reads the nomination. “He is a noticeable presence in the TCC Jazz Band and TCC Symphonic Band, where his saxophone performance skills are applied. Marcel also frequently helps students enrolled in other music classes, serving informally as a tutor or just giving advice on how to engage in music at TCC.”

In addition to helping his fellow students at TCC, Augustin serves as a church musician and piano teacher, teaching youth and adults at the YMCA.

Ellen Pinto Award Finalist: Clarisa Leu-Rodriguez

Clarisa Leu-Rodriguez is pursuing a degree in computer engineering and plans to transfer to a 4-year institution to pursue a double major in computer science and computer engineering. She has tutored students in the Business Education Center (BEC) and the Math Advising and Resource Center (MARC). At TCC, Leu-Rodriguez is also involved in Engineering Club, The Pacific island Club, Phi Theta Kappa, and the Developers Club. In the community, she works with Women Who Code and freelance web design organization Fronted Developer.

Ellen Pinto Award Finalist: Suryadi Athilah Samahana Binti Ahmad (Sam)

Suryadi Athilah Samahana Binti Ahmad (Sam) has been accepted to the University of Michigan and Ohio State University. She plans to major in Actuarial Science. Ahmad is very active in International Student Services, regularly attending weekly International Happy Hour events and serving as a mentor to international students through the Friends of the Global Discovery Program.

As a PTK member, she was involved in both College Project and Honors-in-action Project which were the first place for their categories for PTK Greater Northwest Region. Because of these projects, TCC was able to bring back four first-place awards from the PTK Regional Spring Conference at Grays Harbor College. She is also a member of Muslim Students’ Association of TCC and was involved in organizing an event to educate people on fasting and Ramadhan during Spring 2017. This quarter, she will be organizing another event to spread the word on female empowerment in the different religions.