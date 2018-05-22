Kay, Jones named Educators of the Month by Lakewood Rotary

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary

Lakewood Rotary’s Educators of the Month for May are Holly Kay from Chloe Clark Elementary School in the Historic Steilacoom School District and Julie Jones from Beachwood Elementary School in Clover Park School District.

Holly Kay is kind, patient – and a truly gifted teacher. She is a second grade teacher and has been at Chloe Clark for five years. In that time, she has made a tremendous impact on the school, her teaching team, her students and the community. She is an outstanding team member – and has both excellent technical as well as interpersonal skills.

Exceptional at developing strong relationships with her students, Holly understands that connecting with them is vital to learning taking place. She makes the same connections with parents.

Holly is a real “student” of the education profession: she is well-read, understands assessment, curriculum and Common Core standards – and, she works hard to ensure her students get the very best education possible.

Her principal says, “All principals should have the pleasure of having staff such as Holly. Her professionalism and teaching skills are simply outstanding!”

Julie Jones has worked in Clover Park School District for 31 years, seven of which have been at Beachwood Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Her outstanding qualities include being passionate, enthusiastic and serving as an advocate.

Julie is a compassionate educator who believes in and values each individual student. As a music teacher, Julie works hard to teach not only her music curriculum, but also character traits like honesty, integrity, perseverance and trustworthiness. She recently spearheaded a “kindness” campaign with fourth and fifth graders, where students were challenged to do acts of kindness without expecting anything in return. Julie knows how important academics are, but also knows the importance of developing good people. Her work with students does both.

Julie is a staff leader, not because of her 31 years in the district, but because of who she is and how she conducts herself. She is well-respected and often sought out for advice, ideas and counsel. She goes the extra mile for her colleagues and students and has helped shape the culture at Beachwood into the positive atmosphere it is.

Congratulations to Holly and Julie and thank you for your dedication to educating our children.