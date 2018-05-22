Get Active this Summer with Pierce County Parks

Our camps are designed to give kids a break from school and help them try new experiences and grow mentally, physically, and socially. We offer camps to help your child refine a sports skill, explore the outdoors, learn science and engineering, all while having fun and making new friends. Take a look at some of summer camp opportunities.

Eco Explorers: Adventure Camps

Week 1: Young Explorers

Date: June 25-29 at Sprinker Recreation Center

Ages: 5-8

Fee: $75 Eco Camp / 9-12pm

$185 Bricks 4 Kidz Camp / 1-4pm

$225 Comb Camp / 9-4pm

Week 2: Junior Explorers

Date: July 9-13 / Sprinker Recreation Center

Ages: 9-14

Fee: $120

Week 3: Junior Explorers

Date: July 30-August 3 / Chambers Creek Regional Park

Ages: 9-14

Fee: $120

A limited number of scholarships are available. Please call Chad at 253-798-4104 and find out more information on how to obtain a scholarship.

Musical Theatre Intensive Camp

Date: July 30 – August 10 / Dance Theatre Northwest & Chambers Creek Regional Park

Ages: 9-14

Fee: $495. A two-week camp comb price

253 Youth Ultimate Frisbee Camp (NEW)

Date July 23-27

Location: CCRP Playfields A & B

Ages: 10-17

Time: 9:00-3:00pm

Fee: $150

Date: August 6-10

Location: CCRP Playfields A & B

Ages: 10-17

Time: 9:00-3:00pm

Fee: $150

Mining & Crafting in the Minecraft World

Day/Date: July 23-27

Ages: 6-13

Location: Frontier Park Lodge Side A

Time: 2:00-5:00pm

Fee: $185

To register call 253-798-4141 or visit www.piercecountywa.org/1423/Camps