Get Active this Summer with Pierce County Parks

Our camps are designed to give kids a break from school and help them try new experiences and grow mentally, physically, and socially. We offer camps to help your child refine a sports skill, explore the outdoors, learn science and engineering, all while having fun and making new friends. Take a look at some of summer camp opportunities.
Eco Explorers: Adventure Camps
Week 1: Young Explorers
Date: June 25-29 at Sprinker Recreation Center
Ages: 5-8
Fee: $75 Eco Camp / 9-12pm
$185 Bricks 4 Kidz Camp / 1-4pm
$225 Comb Camp / 9-4pm
Week 2: Junior Explorers
Date: July 9-13 / Sprinker Recreation Center
Ages: 9-14
Fee: $120
Week 3: Junior Explorers
Date: July 30-August 3 / Chambers Creek Regional Park
Ages: 9-14
Fee: $120
A limited number of scholarships are available. Please call Chad at 253-798-4104 and find out more information on how to obtain a scholarship.
Musical Theatre Intensive Camp
Date: July 30 – August 10 / Dance Theatre Northwest & Chambers Creek Regional Park
Ages: 9-14
Fee: $495. A two-week camp comb price
253 Youth Ultimate Frisbee Camp (NEW)
Date July 23-27
Location: CCRP Playfields A & B
Ages: 10-17
Time: 9:00-3:00pm
Fee: $150
Date: August 6-10
Location: CCRP Playfields A & B
Ages: 10-17
Time: 9:00-3:00pm
Fee: $150
Mining & Crafting in the Minecraft World
Day/Date: July 23-27
Ages: 6-13
Location: Frontier Park Lodge Side A
Time: 2:00-5:00pm
Fee: $185
To register call 253-798-4141 or visit www.piercecountywa.org/1423/Camps
