Congratulations, Pierce College at JBLM graduates!

More than 200 graduates of eight colleges located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord were honored during a special graduation ceremony on Friday, May 11. The 31st annual college graduation ceremony recognized the outstanding accomplishments of servicemembers, family members, veterans and civilians who earned certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Chancellor Michele Johnson and Executive Director for Pierce College at JBLM Mark Haskins conferred degrees to Pierce College at JBLM students during the ceremony.

“Pierce College has been proud partners with JBLM for 45 years, and I’m proud to have been part of that for the past 41 years,” Johnson said. “We are so proud of your accomplishments. Each of you has the grit, determination and drive to truly thrive. It is such an honor to be here today with all of you.”

During the ceremony, Pierce College at JBLM professor Dr. Julia Myers was honored with a Distinguished Faculty Award. Distinguished Faculty awards are given in celebration of outstanding contributions in providing high quality education to servicemembers and families of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.