A Presentation of the Colors by Clover Park Junior ROTC at Lakewood United

May 24, 2018 “A Special Lakewood United Program of Presentation of the Colors and an Exposition of the JROTC Program by Junior ROTC Students from Clover Park High School” – Supervised by Senior Master Sergeant Maureen Arroyo, Junior ROTC Aerospace Science Instructor, Clover Park High School; and Lieutenant Colonel Gary Roberts, Junior ROTC Senior Aerospace Science Instructor, Clover Park High School (Sue – MC); Thursday, May 24, at 7:00 to 8:00 AM at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood.

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

May 31, 2018 “Joseph J. Piek, Joint Base Garrison Public Affairs Officer” (Herb – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, June 8, 2018 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Black Bear Diner, 10115 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499. (This is a new location for us and is right next to Great American Casino.) Visitors are encouraged.