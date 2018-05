Pierce Raiders Baseball was unable to win the final game today, ending up losing 14-4 to Spokane in a seven inning 10 run rule game. The Raiders were able to win the first game, 5-1 earlier in the day. Spokane will move on to play at the NWAC Championships in Longview, WA. On Thursday. Pierce ends its season at 17-8 league, 26-23 overall.

